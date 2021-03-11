CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting with DCs, SSPs on drug trade issue

Chandigarh, May 12
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday chaired a meeting with DCs and SSPs of all districts.
The meeting was held to tackle the illicit drug trade in the state strictly.
While police officers were told to crack down on those involved in the illicit trade, DCs were told to increase the treatment, counselling and rehabilitation of addicts.
Earlier, the CM had held meetings with SSPs and commissioners of police on the issue.
