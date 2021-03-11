CM Bhagwant Mann gathers feedback from Punjab AAP MLAs on government's working

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here today called a meeting of its MLAs to seek feedback on various government schemes announced during the first 50 days of the party’s rule.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, all ministers and party MP Raghav Chadha were present at the meeting. The CM asked the MLAs to give their feedback on how the public was responding to the government’s announcements and the governance model that the party was trying to project.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, was attended by about 40 MLAs, mainly from urban constituencies. Asked to list problems the common man was facing, a few MLAs pointed out the high prices of sand and gravel. They were also asked to identify the things and schemes that could be included in the Budget.

Talking to the media, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said they had asked all MLAs to contribute towards preparing the Budget. Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer said though the discussion on law and order situation was not on agenda, it was discussed in the backdrop of the Patiala incident.

Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura reportedly highlighted that some officers were still working at the behest of Congress and Akali Dal and they needed to be “dealt with”.