CM Bhagwant Mann goes to Andhra for 4-day meditation course

Chandigarh, January 2
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has proceeded on a four-day meditation course at Visakhapatnam. This follows a similar course undertaken by the state’s ruling party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose meditation course at Hoshiarpur ended on December 30.
Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office have told The Tribune that the CM left for the four-day course this morning and will be enrolled in the course till Friday. He will then proceed to Delhi, where discussions on the INDI alliance are expected to take place with Kejriwal. The duo are then expected to go to Gujarat for two days from January 7 to start the party’s campaign for 2024 General Election.
