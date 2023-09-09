CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police, at a function here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the appointment letters of these sub-inspectors were delayed by two years due to apathy of previous state governments.

Congratulating the newly inducted officers and their families, Mann expressed hope that they will discharge their duty with honesty, diligence and dedication.

“It is a matter of great pride that the state government has hitherto provided more than 35,000 jobs to the youth in various departments”, said Mann.

The Chief Minister also announced recruitment of 1700 police constables. He said the cops will be recruited for the Sadak Surakhya Force, launched by the state government to streamline traffic and check road accidents.

He said initially 144 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets will be deployed after every 30 kilometres to man the roads.

Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, cabinet minister Balkar Singh and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

#Bhagwant Mann #Punjab Police