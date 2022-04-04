Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets deputy commissioners, tells them to reach out to villages

Chandigarh, April 4
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the deputy commissioners to reach out to people on the ground level, particularly in villages, and showcase the government commitment towards easing the availability of all services.
The meeting of all DCs at Punjab Bhavan was called to review the ongoing food procurement drive in the state. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak was also present.
Mann asked the officers to spare public the hassle of travelling to offices in the city. Officers needed to be available to people all the time, he said, adding that the administration needed to be more proactive for public welfare.
