CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reached out to the Ravidassia community and flagged off a Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar marking the 646th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidass.

CM Bhagwant Mann at the Ravidass Jayanti function in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

The CM marked his presence at the yatra, keeping the promise he had made to the community while flagging off the train for pilgrims heading to Shri Guru Ravidass Dham in Varanasi on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of the members of the community here, the CM said the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass and the AAP government is working on that, as only through education this ideal could be achieved.

The CM also sought from the community a list of the key projects for which money would be provided by the government.

Following the covid years, the Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar this time witnessed a heightened fervour as thousands of devotees have come in from across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said Guru Ravidass gave the message of humanity and equality. “The message of Guru Ravidass and BR Ambedkar was that everyone should have equal rights. Ambedkar wanted an educational revolution. Our government's aim is to bring the downtrodden to schools. With that intention we sent teachers to Singapore today.”

Mann said, “Any government that promises to eradicate poverty is lying. For that they first need to educate kids. People need employment, and they should not be left to beg. We are ensuring that the state's boys and girls don't have to ask for jobs but are rather able to provide jobs to others.”