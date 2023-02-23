CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, February 23
The arrest of AAP’s Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta by the Vigilance Bureau on Thursday was sanctioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday night.
This was done after the forensic examination of the audio recording submitted by the complainant proved that the voice in the recording was that of the MLA.
Highly placed sources in the government told The Tribune that the CM made it clear on Wednesday night that the Bathinda Rural MLA had to be arrested as he was bringing a “bad name to the party”. With the evidence submitted by the complainant (audio recording) proving to be beyond the shadow of a doubt, the CM gave the go-ahead to the VB to arrest the MLA.
Indications about the possible arrest were also given by the CM to his cabinet colleagues in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. After the meeting, the CM had reportedly asked the ministers to desist from taking their close relatives/friends as PAs or OSDs. “They often land a political person in trouble,” the CM had reportedly said, when the issue of political jibes being made against the ruling party by Opposition party leaders over the issue of the Bathinda Rural MLA was discussed.
Sources say that a few weeks ago, when the CM was on an official visit to Bathinda, locals had complained to him about the MLA seeking graft. The CM had then asked his close aides to quietly inquire the case. The allegations levelled by the locals were also found to be substantive, claimed a top official in the department.
Amit Rattan becomes the second party MLA to be arrested on charges of graft, after then health minister Vijay Singla was arrested. Recently, the CM had also dropped Fauja Singh Sarari from the cabinet after allegations of corruption against him.
