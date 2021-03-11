CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today called upon people to join hands and wage a war against social maladies like unemployment, corruption, communalism and social discrimination to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and make a 'Rangla Punjab'.

Addressing a gathering at the state level function to mark Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium here today, the Chief Minister said these maladies are hampering the progress of the state and prosperity of its people. Unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion, he said the time has come to weed out these maladies, adding that this mission cannot be accomplished without the active support of the people.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride and honour for every Indian that our country has completed 75 years as an independent and democratic republic today. Congratulating all the countrymen, especially Punjabis in India and across the world on this historic occasion, Bhagwant Mann said India’s road to independence was long and hard, but equally difficult is the path to maintain this freedom.

The Chief Minister also said that as a colony of British Empire, our country had suffered a lot and the brave and determined heroes of our freedom struggle made enormous sacrifices to remove the shackles of foreign imperialism. He said that is on record that more than 80% of the great patriots who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or other were Punjabis. Bhagwant Mann said that a string of gems like Baba Ram Singh, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Diwan Singh Kalepani and many others, shed their blood to achieve an independent nation for us.

The Chief Minister said it is unfortunate if some people are posing questions over the contribution of great martyrs. He reminded the people that these great national heroes and martyrs relentlessly fought to free the country from the shackles of the British regime. He said questioning the credentials of martyrs is an unpardonable crime.

The Chief Minister asked the people to remain vigilant of the nefarious designs of some fissiparous forces to destabilise the state. He said that these forces want to derail the peace and progress of state. Bhagwant Mann said that though the land of Punjab is very fertile and anything can be grown on it but seeds of hatred and communalism can never germinate here.

The Chief Minister further said that great Gurus have shown the way to Punjabis to fight against tyranny, injustice and oppression. He said that bani and life of great Guru sahibans have ever inspired the Punjabis to make supreme sacrifices at the altar of motherland.

The Chief Minister asserted that in order to provide quality and timely health services to the people, the state government is dedicating 75 Aam Aadmi clinics to mark 75th Independence Day today. He said that these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people. Bhagwant Mann envisaged that these clinics as the cornerstone to revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab.

Likewise, the Chief Minister further said that the state government is committed to rejuvenate education system in state to reverse the trend of brain drain. He said that towards this end, the state government has adopted a Multi-pronged approach that is aimed at transforming government schools into ‘Schools of Eminence’. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said 16 new medical colleges will come in the state during coming five years.

The Chief Minister also said that in a path breaking initiative his government provided 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society. He said that as a result of this, 51 lakh households out of total 74 lakh will get zero electricity bill in the month of September. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that 68 lakh household will get zero power bill in January, which will be roughly 90% of the total households of the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government will not allow the textile park to come up at Mattewara, which are the lungs of Ludhiana. He said that the Punjab government has already offered alternative land sites for the project to Government of India. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is committed to save the environment of state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister accompanied by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, inspected the parade led by parade commander ASP Maninder Singh, IPS. He also took a salute from an impressive march past by 11 contingents of Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Armed Police, NCC Girls and Boys, Bharat Scouts and Guides besides the Punjab Police Brass band and other school bands. On the occasion, the students of various local schools presented a colourful variety programme including Bhangra, Gidha, Group Dance, PT show and group singing.

The Chief Minister also felicitated freedom fighters and their kin in recognition of their valuable contribution in the freedom struggle of the country.