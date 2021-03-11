CM Bhagwant Mann ‘shocked’ by Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, says guilty will not be spared

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

In a tweet, CM Mann said nobody involved will be spared. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.”

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said he has spoken to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after the murder of Moosewala. “The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace.”

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #sidhu moosewala