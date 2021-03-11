Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has tweeted that the previous Congress government in the state had not acceded to the AAP’s demand of declaring PRTC bus driver Manjit Singh a corona warrior and providing his family a relief of Rs 50 lakh.

Singh had contracted the virus while ferrying pilgrims stuck in Maharashtra.

ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਜਾਨ ਗੁਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ PRTC ਡਰਾਈਵਰ ਮਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ Rs 50 ਲੱਖ ਦੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਬਤੌਰ ਫ੍ਰੰਟਲਾਈਨ ਕੋਰੋਨਾ ਵਾਰੀਅਰ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ



ਉਸ ਮੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਵਿੱਤ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਨੂੰ 50ਲੱਖ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤੇ pic.twitter.com/4rVR1Fveaq — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 9, 2022

“We have asked Finance Department to immediately release Rs 50 lakh to his family,” says the tweet.

He had died while bringing the pilgrims stuck in Hazur Sahib during the lockdown period.