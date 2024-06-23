 CM Bhagwant Mann to be face of AAP campaign in Jalandhar West bypoll : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  CM Bhagwant Mann to be face of AAP campaign in Jalandhar West bypoll

CM Bhagwant Mann to be face of AAP campaign in Jalandhar West bypoll

The election has been necessitated by the resignation of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural

CM Bhagwant Mann to be face of AAP campaign in Jalandhar West bypoll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be the face of the Aam Aadmi Party election campaign in Jalandhar. The campaign will be led by 23 senior party leaders, including two MPS, four ministers and 17 MLAs.

The ruling party has decided that the campaign will be run under the overall supervision of General Secretary Organisation and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. Mann will be campaigning for the party candidate’s win and he has expressed interest to make Jalandhar his second home.

The Chief Minister has finalised a house to be taken on lease and given his commitment to the voters of Jalandhar that he will be bringing the “sarkar” to Jalandhar during the entire course of his rule.

Initially, the AAP had strategically decided to have the Chief Minister in the campaign towards the end, considering that the result of the election will be considered a referendum on the performance of the government, within just a month of the ruling party losing on ten of the 13 Lok Sabha seats. But known to take the bull by its horns, Mann said that he would lead from the front.

Defending its Jalandhar West seat is becoming a matter of prestige for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, during the by poll scheduled for July 10. The election has been necessitated by the resignation of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who resigned from the party and joined the BJP. The party will be putting all its might to win back the seat.

The 23 leaders, including MPs, Ministers and MLAs have been made in-charge of 23 wards that fall in Jalandhar West. The ministers chosen to lead the campaign are Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Dr Baljit Kaur and Lal Chand Kataruchak, while newly elected MPs- Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Malvinder Kang, have also been chosen.

Sources say that each chairman of the board or corporation has been assigned the task of campaigning in each of the 181 booths. All these people have been asked to camp in Jalandhar from June 22 onwards, till the last day of the campaign in July 8.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

