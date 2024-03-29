Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Chandigarh, March 28
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, today welcomed a baby girl in their family. The announcement was made by the CM himself on social media.
“The Almighty has given me the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and daughter are doing fine,” Mann tweeted on X. He also shared a picture of the newborn. Later in the day, when AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was produced in a Delhi court, he congratulated Mann on the birth of his daughter.
