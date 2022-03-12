CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh, March 12
Taking serious note of incident of killing of cows near Cholang railway crossing in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the state DGP to get a thorough probe conducted to book the culprits of this heinous crime.
Giving directions to the DGP, Bhagwant Mann said bad elements should refrain from such inhuman acts as law and order would be maintained at all cost. He said none would be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state by perpetrating such crimes.
He also asked the DGP that strict action should also be ensured against those found indulged in beheading of cows as a deterrent for others indulged in such dastardly acts.
Bhagwant Mann also appealed the people to exercise restraint in this situation in larger public interest as the State Police had already been directed to bring the culprits to the book.
Meanwhile, the Hoshiarpur police have registered an FIR in this regard.
