CM directs officials to monitor development in border villages

Our Correspondent

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, February 23

As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a video conference yesterday had expressed concern over the problems of the people of the border villages of Fazilka that he had visited as a Lok Sabha MP in the past, Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal and SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu visited some of these areas today.

The DC interacted with residents of Doda Nanaka village and asked them about their problems. She inspected the arrangements for drinking water at schools and said potable water is a major need in the border villages. She said drinking water would be provided through the canal at Kamianwali Bodla village.

She asked officials concerned to complete other development projects, including the installation of interlocking tiles in streets on a priority basis.

The DC said a new bridge is also being built through Teja Ruhela village over the Sutlej to further reduce the distance to Fazilka. To strengthen the border village defence committees, the DC and the SSP today held a meeting with the committees of four villages at Muhar Jamsher village.

People were administered an oath against drugs and motivated to support the efforts being made to make the area free of drugs

The SSP appealed to the villagers to inform the police about drone activities or suspicious outsiders coming here for drug smuggling. Young people who want to join the police or the army will be given physical training by police coaches two days a week, she said.