CM doesn’t need Z-plus cover in state, Delhi: Punjab Govt to MHA

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 1

Days after the Centre announced Z-plus security cover for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government today conveyed to the Union Home Ministry that the CM does not need the cover in Punjab and New Delhi and can be provided in other states.

The state government said, “The CM is ‘well protected’ by the Special Operations Group (SOG), which follows similar protocols to the PM security.”

“These elite commandos have been trained by the National Security Guard. The SOG was set up in the aftermath of attack on Pathankot air base. The dual chain of command may leave scope for mistakes,” said a top official on condition of anonymity.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the state government had asked for CM Mann to be included in the list of Z-plus category of VIP protectees. Last week, the Centre had accorded security cover to Mann due to the threats originating from within the country and abroad.

The CM was offered VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, which he declined to accept in Punjab and Delhi, said sources, adding that there were around 1,200 security personnel protecting Mann and his immediate family in the state.

A top officer said, “Being a border state and having witnessed assassination of former CM Beant Singh, the Punjab Government has the most advanced security system for protecting the CM. The CRPF component in his Z-plus security cover will not be able to match the security arrangements that are already in place. Thus, we have requested the Centre that Z-plus security cover be extended when the CM is outside Punjab and Delhi.”

Sources said former CM Beant Singh and anti- terror crusader Maninderjeet Singh Bitta were easily targeted despite being protected by the central security forces. “We have confidence in our own security system,” said an official.