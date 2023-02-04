CM: Expedite plan to make Punjab drug-free

Chandigarh, February 3
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked Deputy Commissioners Commissioners of Police and SSPs to further accelerate the three-pronged strategy of “Enforcement, de-addiction and prevention” for making Punjab a drugs-free state.
Chairing a review meeting with officials here at his office in Civil Secretariat, the CM said area specific strategy should be tailored for each police station for effective enforcement.
The CM also asked officials to ensure that provisions of preventive detention under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, were implemented efficiently along with tracing the forward and backward linkages in the supply chain, through proper investigation of each recovery of illicit drugs.
