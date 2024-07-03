Punjab CM fearing defeat in Jalandhar: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, July 2
The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the CM, along with family and cabinet, has camped in Jalandhar to convince the voters of Jalandhar West Assembly segment.
“Had the AAP government performed well in its 2.5 years of the regime, it would not have to put so much effort into convincing the voters of Jalandhar West,” Bajwa said.
The Congress leader said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP managed to win only three seats. Four of its cabinet ministers, including Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Balbir Singh and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal lost the elections. Now, the voters of Jalandhar are all set to give AAP another humiliating defeat, Bajwa said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters