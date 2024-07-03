Punjab CM fearing defeat in Jalandhar: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the CM, along with family and cabinet, has camped in Jalandhar to convince the voters of Jalandhar West Assembly segment.

“Had the AAP government performed well in its 2.5 years of the regime, it would not have to put so much effort into convincing the voters of Jalandhar West,” Bajwa said.

The Congress leader said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP managed to win only three seats. Four of its cabinet ministers, including Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Balbir Singh and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal lost the elections. Now, the voters of Jalandhar are all set to give AAP another humiliating defeat, Bajwa said.

