Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets down to business amid high hopes

Chandigarh, March 16

From a comedian to Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has seen a phenomenal rise in a political career of just over a decade. With the swearing-in as Chief Minister, Mann accepted a huge burden of expectations and high hopes.

Born in Sangrur’s Satoj village in October 1973, Mann enrolled for a B Com degree from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College at Sunam. He didn’t complete the course. He later brought out comedy videos and music albums, including the very popular ‘Jugnu Mast Mast’ and ‘Kulfi Garma Garam’. Appearing in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ was a high point in his career as an entertainer. Mann’s political career began in 2011 with the Manpreet Singh Badal-led PPP, which later merged with the Congress. Next year, Mann fought from the Lehra constituency but lost to Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. In 2014, Mann joined the AAP and succesfully contested against Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Mann won the the seat again in 201. — PTI

Non-SAD, non-Cong CM since 1966

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann now becomes the first non-Congress and non-Akali leader to become the CM after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966. Inviting people to his oath-taking ceremony, Mann told them it will be their government.

#bhagwant mann