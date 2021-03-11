CM hands over job letters to 57

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 57 appointees on compassionate grounds here today.

Handing over the job letters to the appointees at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister wished them success in their career. He said of the 57 appointees, 50 were from the Local Government Department and the rest from the Police Department. Mann said the appointees had undergone hardship after the passing away of their breadwinners.