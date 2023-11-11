Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 583 youth

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handing over 583 appointment letters on Friday, the government has so far provided jobs to 37,683 youth of the state.

Addressing a gathering here, the CM said the newly appointed youth were now part of ‘Team Punjab’ and it was their bounden responsibility to work for welfare of the state. He said the remaining selected candidates would be handed over job letters soon.

He said previous governments lacked commitment and zeal to serve the masses in true sense due to which youths could not get government jobs.

Mann said his government had ensured that the youth get jobs as per their merit for which a transparent mechanism had been evolved.

Taking a jibe over the Centre’s recent decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 200, the CM said after raising the LPG price up to Rs 1,100, the Modi government was only befooling the common man with such tactics.

Asserting that this was intolerable and unacceptable, he said people would not get swayed by these “cheap tactics”.

He said it was for the first time that the state government had given funds to players so that they could excel in sporting events.

Mann said as a result players from Punjab bagged 19 medals in Asian Games, which is the highest tally for the state in Asiad, since its inception.

