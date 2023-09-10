CM hints at probe against Warring for getting buses assembled from Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 9

While handing over the appointment letters to 560 Sub-Inspectors at the PAP complex in Jalandhar today, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I don’t need to obtain a NOC from (aira, gaira, nathu khaira) Tom, Dick and Harry on Punjab and Punjabiyat.”

Will spare no one Warring is questioning why we hired four people from Rajasthan. In fact, he should tell us why the bodies of Punjab’s buses were assembled in Rajasthan. It’s a novel way of carrying out corruption. Nobody will be spared. Bhagwant Mann, CM

The Chief Minister was responding to the remarks of the Opposition’s leaders on the SIs being recruited from Haryana and Rajasthan.

He said, “I received a message stating that the CM is betraying Punjabis by recruiting people from Haryana and Rajasthan. Every aspirant is required to clear a language exam as per the norms. A total of 95 per cent of the SIs appointed today are Punjabis. The aspirants belonging to Punjabi families in Rajasthan (4) and Haryana (31) also cleared the test.”

Ready for probe The process of assembling of bus bodies was done through an online tender in which eligible companies from any state can participate. All the files are with you for the past 18 months. We are ready for an investigation. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, PCC Chief

Launching an attack on the Opposition, the Chief Minister said, “Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bikram Majithia and two-three more leaders can’t clear Punjabi exam even if you give them one month to prepare. I know the families which held ‘mehfils’ with the murderers of Jalliwanwala Bagh. Will they teach us loyalty towards Punjab?”

Mann also dropped a hint of a probe into another scam. He alleged Warring had minted money by getting the bodies of buses assembled from Rajasthan and details regarding this scam would be shared in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said, “Warring is questioning why we hired four people from Rajasthan. In fact, he should tell us why the bodies of Punjab’s buses were assembled in Rajasthan. It’s a novel way of carrying out corruption. Nobody doing corrupt activities will be spared.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that they have provided 35,848 government jobs to the youths so far. He said they would soon recruit 1,700 constables in the Punjab Police.

