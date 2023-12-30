CM launches website for NRIs, announces special conclaves

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

To facilitate grievance redressal for the NRIs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched a new website — nri.punjab.gov.in — of the NRI Affairs department.

Launching the website here on Friday, he described it as a path-breaking initiative aimed at ensuring the well-being of the NRIs and helping them to stay connected with their roots. He said the new website has been created by Governance Reforms Department along with the help of NIC (National Informatics Centre).

Mann said the website has detailed information pertaining to the NRI police wing, Punjab State Commission for NRIs and NRI Sabha. The website will also provide slew of facilities offered by the state government to the NRIs on a single click, he added.

The website has detailed information regarding the registered travel agents/ agencies with the Punjab government and registered immigration agents/ agencies with the Ministry of External Affairs. He said the website also links to the centralised online complaint portal of Punjab – www.connect.punjab.gov.in – wherein NRIs and others can register their complaints.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will hold five NRI milnis (meetings) across the state in February, 2024. He said these milnis will help in on-the-spot redressal of the problems being faced by the NRIs.

Mann also announced setting up a facilitation centre at the arrival hall of IGI Airport in Delhi. He said this centre will be manned 24x7 and will provide assistance to all the NRIs and other passengers arriving at the terminal. The centre will help in giving assistance regarding arrival of flights, connecting flights, taxi services, lost luggage facilities and other allied services at the airport.

