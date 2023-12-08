Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes surprise visit to Bassi Pathana Seva Kendra

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today made a surprise visit to Sewa Kendra at Bassi Pathana and Saanjh Kendra at police station here.

He interacted with people present there and enquired about the status of their complaints. Some people expressed satisfaction, whereas others were resentful as their work was getting delayed due to indifferent attitude of officials.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Ravjot Grewal briefed him about the working of the centres. He appreciated their work and expressed satisfaction over the working of the kendras. He also took stock of the preparations of Shaheedi Jor Mela. Answering a query regarding AAP leaders attempting taking control of local channels, he said AAP had no intention to take over the business, rather it was trying to free it of the Badals’ control.

When asked about the poor condition of roads, he said officials had been directed to expedite the work on a war footing. He also issued orders to ban all entertainment activities in the state from December 20 to 30 to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. He said the government would launch a scheme “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Lokan De Darbar” to provide 42 services on the doorsteps of the people. He said they had simplified the revenue work.

