CM Mann, AAP leaders to go on hunger strike

Chandigarh, April 4
In protest against the arrest of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, a mass hunger strike will be held on April 7 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh, which will be led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The party had given a call for a mass hunger strike across the country yesterday to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest. Sources say that the party’s Punjab unit is going to organise a mass hunger strike at Khatkar Kalan, in which the party’s MLAs and key office-bearers will participate. The party will also observe fasts at the district level.
Apart from this, Bhagwant Mann will start a contact campaign with AAP volunteers to give a fillip to the party campaign in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games
Proposal discussed at Army Commanders’ Conference