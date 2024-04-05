CM Mann, AAP leaders to go on hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

In protest against the arrest of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, a mass hunger strike will be held on April 7 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh, which will be led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The party had given a call for a mass hunger strike across the country yesterday to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest. Sources say that the party’s Punjab unit is going to organise a mass hunger strike at Khatkar Kalan, in which the party’s MLAs and key office-bearers will participate. The party will also observe fasts at the district level.

Apart from this, Bhagwant Mann will start a contact campaign with AAP volunteers to give a fillip to the party campaign in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies here.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann