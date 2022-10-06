Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allowing meddling by Delhi AAP leaders: SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra

Chamkaur Sahib, October 5
Former Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib and SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra today said the AAP government will fall within one year due to “follies” of its leaders.
Chandumajra was here to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib on the occasion of Dasehra.
Addressing a gathering at Diwan Hall, he alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allowing AAP members from Delhi to interfere in Punjab’s affairs, compromising interests of the state. The SAD leader said by doing so, the Chief Minister had let down his ministers and MLAs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...