Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allowing meddling by Delhi AAP leaders: SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, October 5

Former Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib and SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra today said the AAP government will fall within one year due to “follies” of its leaders.

Chandumajra was here to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib on the occasion of Dasehra.

Addressing a gathering at Diwan Hall, he alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allowing AAP members from Delhi to interfere in Punjab’s affairs, compromising interests of the state. The SAD leader said by doing so, the Chief Minister had let down his ministers and MLAs.

