Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann failed to deliver on all fronts: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today termed the first six months of the AAP government a complete disaster.

Chugh said the AAP government not only failed to deliver on all fronts, but its governance has become a security threat in the border state. “None of the promises made in the election manifesto have been fulfilled and the masses are feeling cheated,” he said.

Rather than keeping tabs on liquor and mining mafia, the AAP government has in fact strengthened them, he said.

The economy of the state has gone from bad to worse as the employees were not getting their salaries on time, said Chugh, adding that the AAP was trying to divert attention of people by allegedly accusing the BJP of “Operation Lotus” in the state.

