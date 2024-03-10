CM Mann has made Vidhan Sabha debates meaningless, says Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Kartarpur, March 9

Holding a political rally in the midst of the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session at Kartarpur near here, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa hit out against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying that he had stooped to “gutter level of discussion”.

“Instead of holding any meaningful discussion, Mann uses the forum to just hit out against the legislators sitting in the Opposition. Some decorum has to be maintained by the leader holding the position of the CM as was during the tenure of Partap S Kairon, Giani Zail Singh or even Parkash S Badal. But Mann has brought total disgrace to Punjab politics and has made Vidhan Sabha debates completely meaningless,” Bajwa lashed out. He said, “Before the SAD enters into a pact with the BJP, I want to remind them that the use of force by Haryana led to the killing of a young farmer.”

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “We have information that the two parties are going in for 8-5 seat sharing alliance in Punjab. They are just waiting for the farmers to end their agitation.”

Party in-charge Devinder Yadav said names of Lok Sabha candidates would be discussed in a meeting of the screening panel tomorrow.

