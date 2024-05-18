 CM Mann holds roadshow, promises 70% canal water supply by October : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • CM Mann holds roadshow, promises 70% canal water supply by October

CM Mann holds roadshow, promises 70% canal water supply by October

Says 6 lakh tubewells will be closed I To save Rs 6K-7K crore of electricity subsidy

CM Mann holds roadshow, promises 70% canal water supply by October

CM Bhagwant Mann with Hoshiarpur AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal during a roadshow at Tanda in Hoshiarpur.Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 17

Holding a roadshow in support of Hoshiarpur AAP candidate Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal through the streets of Urmur Tanda in the Hoshiarpur constituency, state CM Bhagwant Mann today reiterated his promise of ensuring irrigation water through surface irrigation channels instead of groundwater in the state and taking canal water to farmers’ fields across the state.

Excessive consumption

Depletion of groundwater poses a major environmental crisis for Punjab, which has time and again been flagged amidst concerns of the state hurtling towards desertification and agricultural output being hit by 2050, owing to excessive groundwater consumption.

59% water routed through canal systems

There are currently 14.5 lakh tubewells operational in the state and we are planning to close 6 lakh of them. When I took the oath, surface (canal) water supply in state was at 21 per cent, and presently, 59 per cent water is routed through canal water systems. It will be 70 per cent by October, ie by the end of the paddy season. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab chief minister

Speaking on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Mann said, “They thought by jailing Kejriwal, they will end the Aam Admi Party, but they don’t know AAP people are built differently.”

Addressing crowds from atop his vehicle at the Tanda road show, the CM said, “Babasaheb wrote the country’s constitution and voting is taking place this year to save it.”Holding a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar handed by supporters during the roadshow, Mann said, “I want to change the ‘compulsion’ of Dalits and underprivileged into their ‘wishes’. By providing state of the art health and education facilities to them, so their dreams may be realised.”

The CM reiterated AAP’s assurance that 6 lakh tube wells would be stopped by October this year, replaced by canal water supply.

Notably, depletion of groundwater in the state poses a major environmental crisis for Punjab, which has time and again been flagged amidst concerns of the state hurtling towards desertification and agricultural output being massively hit by 2050, owing to excessive groundwater consumption.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said, “There are currently 14.5 lakh tube wells operational in the state and we are planning to close 6 lakh of them. When I took the oath, surface (canal) water supply in state was at 21 per cent, presently 59 per cent water is routed through canal water systems. It will be 70 per cent by October, ie by the end of the paddy season. By then, 6 lakh tube wells will be closed. It will save Rs 6,000 -7,000 crore of electricity subsidy. And the money will instead be used to provide Rs 1,000 to bank accounts of women.”

Meanwhile, addressing a road show in Jalandhar in support of the AAP candidate Pawan Tinu, the CM took pointed digs at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh.

The CM said, “We have come from the grassroots. Politicians like Sukhbir Badal go out to campaign after asking the temperature. He (Sukhbir Badal) studied at a school in the hills whereas I studied at a government school. Both didn't even occupy the CM's residences. They stayed at Sukh Vilas (a dig at the Badal's plush resort) and Siswan (Captain’s farmhouse). They came out only ahead of elections," he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Groundwater #Hoshiarpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

7
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

10
Delhi

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Party insiders reveal that his political relevance cannot be...

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds UT officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches