CM Mann, Jakhar spar over rejection of R-Day tableau

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, December 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said he would quit politics in case the state BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar proved that he intended to use the state tableau in the Republic Day parade for the promotion of self and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Give proof or quit politics State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar should give proof that Arvind Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann’s photos were to be used on the tableau. If Jakhar can prove it, I will quit politics. And if he fails, he should quit politics. Bhagwant Mann, CM Stand by each word I stand by each word I said. CM Mann will not quit even if proved wrong. He can’t use derogatory language against the Opposition. He didn’t mind his language even while speaking against the Prime Minister. Sunil Jakhar, State BJP Chief

Mann said, “Jakhar should give proof that Arvind Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann’s photos were to be used on the R-Day tableau. If Jakhar can prove it, I will quit politics. And if he fails, he should quit politics.”

Yesterday, Jakhar had said the Punjab Government wanted to display photographs of Mann and Kejriwal. The state, allegedly, did not concede to the requests by the organising committee. He said not agreeing to remove the pictures was the main reason for rejection of the state tableau.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said, “The concept of Punjab’s tableau is present on official website of the Government of India. Can you show us the picture of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal?”

“The BJP is clearly showing that the party does not consider Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Kartar Singh Sarabha as martyrs,” Kang said.

Replying to the CM, Jakhar said, “I stand by each word I said. He will not quit even if proved wrong. He can’t use derogatory language against the Opposition. He didn’t mind his language even while speaking against the Prime Minister.”

Claiming that Punjab’s tableau was not included nine out of 17 times, the CM said he was surprised why the BJP never objected despite having alliance with SAD. He said the “rejected” tableau would be showcased on the Delhi roads.

