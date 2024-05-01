Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.

Mann said Kejriwal congratulated 158 children studying in government schools of Punjab for passing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains.

The CM said Kejriwal asked me about Delhi and the country. “I said I have come via Gujarat. There is mind-blowing response in Bharuch and Bhavnagar. And people all over the country are saying that they (BJP-led Centre) did wrong to Arvind Kejriwal by arresting him. I told him that they may be thinking that by putting one person in jail, they will silence the voice of the party. But sir, they may silence your voice by arresting you, but they cannot silence your thinking,” said Bhagwant Mann.

Mann informed Kejriwal about his campaign and visit to Assam. “He told me to take campaigners from Delhi to Punjab. He further told me that wherever there is a programme of the INDIA bloc, be it in Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP or Bihar, our leaders must attend,” he added.

