CM Bhagwant Mann meets Patiala, Ferozepur leaders, MLAs

Chandigarh, June 7
CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday held a meeting with AAP Lok Sabha candidates and MLAs of Patiala and Ferozepur constituency.
AAP Patiala candidate Dr Balbir Singh and Ferozepur candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar thanked the MLAs of their areas and AAP teams for their support. As compared to the 2019 General Election, AAP gained vote share in both constituencies and trailed by a very small margin in the end.
Discussing the Lok Sabha election results, the CM told MLAs to keep up the good work and work even harder at the grassroots level.
