CM Bhagwant Mann opens 12 libraries in Sangrur

Sangrur, September 29
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated 12 state-of-the-art libraries to residents of various villages of the district while 16 more such libraries will soon be inaugurated.
“These world-class libraries are equipped with ultra-modern facilities to ensure that they act as a paradise for book lovers. These have facilities like air-conditioners, inverters, CCTV cameras, wi-fi and others. These are a true repository of knowledge and literature. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all that the libraries house precious books on varied subjects, which attracts the book lovers,” said CM near Ghanaur Khurd.
