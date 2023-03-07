CM Mann pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 6

Lakhs of devotees visited gurdwaras in town, including Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance, as the second phase of the six-day Hola Mohalla started here today. Akhand paths were started in gurdwaras on the occasion. The bhog would be performed on March 8 on the concluding day of the festival.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the state. He also wished that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood is strengthened with every passing day.

Interacting with mediapersons, he said the Opposition was bent upon spreading false propaganda about the working of his government. Referring to the rumours of cancellation of G20 meeting in state, he said the Opposition leaders don't bother to verify the facts before criticising his government.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for elaborate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements, boarding, lodging and other facilities for the pilgrims.

The district police have diverted the traffic going from Ropar to Nangal, Una and Manali.