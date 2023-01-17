CM Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Kapurthala jail. Mann said the state government was preparing a comprehensive blueprint for beefing up security in jails on scientific lines.

The CM’s visit to the Kapurthala jail, which has 3,700 inmates, came just three days after an inmate was caught with 60 gm of narcotics hidden in his rectum.

The jail has seen repeated incidents of inmates bringing narcotics back with them after court hearings, a trend which the CM raised concerns about. The CM’s visit to the jail extended for about an hour. He visited the jail at 3.30 pm this afternoon and left at 4.30 pm.

The CM said more CCTV cameras with high-end technology, permanent medical staff and new ambulances would be provided and fool proof security arrangements be made in state jails. He also addressed inmates on – Radio Ujala – the jail’s radio service.

Mann said based on requests of the authorities, more CCTV cameras, along with hi-end equipment, would be installed in jails to beef up security. Underlining the need to strictly check the supply of drugs and mobiles in jails, the CM also directed officials to take every step to curb the illegal practice.

The CM, while expressing concern over reports of lack of health facilities for inmates, said soon medical staff would be permanently stationed at jails. Likewise, he said new ambulances would also be deployed in jails.

The CM said the Punjab Government had sought reports from all jails about inmates, who did not have requisite financial support to furnish bonds. The CM said video conference rooms were being set up in jails for virtual hearing so that court proceedings could be put on fast track.

The CM also visited the jail hospital, laboratory, wards, emergency and other areas.

The Additional Superintendent, Kapurthala Jail, Hemant Sharma, said, “The CM visited various areas in the jail and also interacted with inmates on Radio Ujala. He asked inmates to look forward to their future and come out from the shadow of their past.” Sharma said, the Kapurthala jail had two temporary doctors and needs an ambulance.