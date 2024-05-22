'Kikli kaleer di': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes poetic swipe at Sukhbir Badal on his home turf, again

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 21

With his second part of ‘kikli’, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched a scathing attack at the Badals at their native village Badal here today.

‘KIKLI KALEER DI’ During the 2017 Assembly elections, satirist-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann had penned his first rhetoric ‘kikli’ (improvised ‘boli’) to poke fun at Badals. He had first recited this poem in Lambi Assembly constituency at that time. He used to recite, “Kikli kaleer di, gapp Sukhbir di, chitta mere bhai da, border ton mangayi da, khulla vartayi da, dasso kinna chahida, mangey koi naukari, daanga naal kutwayi da, chitta gali hai, kyuki sarkar naal rali hai, chitta sada lahu ve, main Badalan di bahu ve.”

While taking out a road show in favour of the AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Bhagwant Mann while coming out from the sunroof of an SUV recited his poem, “Kikli kaleer di, buri halat Sukhbir di, samajh kush aave na, vote koi thyaave na, makhi udde na pinde to, seat fas gayi Bathinda to, kamm keete Bhagwant ne, oh saadi party da ant ne, rishwatkhora nu koi dhill nahi, bijli da koi bill nahi, kassiya ch paani hai, naukariya den wali badi lambi kahaani hai, lok odo saanu chahunde si, jado vadde Badal sahib jeyonde si, odo baad samajhi na sochi hai, fer Akali Dal di fatti jije-saale ne pochi hai. Mera uddya jaave sukoon ve, naale sukki jaave khoon ve, jyo nede aayi jaave votan wali 1 June ve, asi mauj badi lutti hai, ghuggi shhittar naal kutti hai, hun saadi jad Satauj wale Mann ne putti hai.”

He further took pot shots at the Badals for possessing some imported dogs and sheep. He also accused the Badals of transplanting date palm trees on the roads of Badal village by bringing them from Chandigarh. Mann claimed, “These trees were purchased from Dubai for the Invest Punjab Summit. The Badals did not even leave trees there and brought these to their own village. Have you seen such trees anywhere else? When they (Badals) went to Pakistan, they brought sheep from there. However, when I will go there, I will raise the demand for the release of our people who are languishing in jails there for the past 20-25 years.”

The CM further claimed that after June 4, all Badals will speak to each other about losing elections. “After the election results, they will ask each other ‘I lost, you lost’. After this election, they all will be wiped out,” said Mann.

Mann said that Sukhbir Badal can’t come out to campaign in prevailing weather. “I bet Sukhbir will faint in an hour in the 45 degree Celsius temperature. However, this is not hot weather for us, who have seen all colours of life,” said Mann.

Later, he took out a road show in Malout town in favour of AAP candidate from Ferozepur Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and recited the same ‘kikli’.

