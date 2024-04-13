Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann yet to accept IAS officer Karnail Singh’s resignation

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 12

Though Kapurthala’s former Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh (2015-batch IAS officer) who was transferred on January 30 and was not given any new posting till date, voluntarily resigned from his post on April 10 only five months before his retirement, but his resignation has not been accepted by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma. The Chief Secretary will reportedly have to forward his resignation to the Chief Minister and only after his clearance, the personnel department could accept it. Notably, the state is facing acute scarcity of IAS officers and is seeking more IAS officers from the Union Government.

Talking to the The Tribune here on Friday, Karnail Singh said he is waiting for the acceptance of his resignation. He claimed that he neither resigned out of any grudges, nor he is joining politics.

Singh said that he never liked politics as he is a straight forward person and never new diplomatic language. In a light mood, Singh, who remained Staff Officer of former Chief Secretary VK Janjua told The Tribune that as his retirement was due on September 30, he only left hall of a theatre just before the end of a movie. He said all his family members reside abroad and he wants to spend time with his family. He totally ruled out any possibilities to join politics saying “question does not arise”.

