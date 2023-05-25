CM misleading people on medical college: Dhami

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami today denied the allegations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for restricting medical college at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.

He said the CM was misleading the people to cover up his government’s failures.

He said under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the SGPC manages gurdwaras and Gurdwara Angitha Sahib, Akal Sagar, Mastuana (Sangrur), was notified by the Punjab Government under Section 7(3) of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act on September 4, 1964, and the SGPC is responsible for its management and property. He said 137 kanal and 18 marla land was entangled in legal hurdles.

“The HC has maintained a status quo on the issue. The SGPC had asked the government in its executive body on November 22, 2022, and on April 10, 2023, to negotiate, but the government never responded.”