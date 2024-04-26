Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan today urged people of the Gurdaspur constituency not to repeat the mistake they had committed in 2019 when they elected “a voiceless” Sunny Deol as their MP and instead pleaded with them to vote for Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, who could raise their concerns in Parliament.

The CM was addressing a rally at Hanuman Chowk to kickstart Kalsi’s campaign.

Despite the searing heat and extraordinary security arrangements, nearly 4,000 people gathered at the rally site. The area had been converted into a fortress since morning.

Notwithstanding the tight security, one person managed to breach the security and reached the stage, leaving the police embarrassed but the CM immediately smoothed the ruffled feathers by indicating from the stage that “all was well.” Later, the protester, after giving to the CM a memorandum of demands, was whisked away by the police.

The CM told the public hilarious anecdotes revolving around Sunny Deol, his ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath” and his complete absence from the constituency that elected him by a massive margin. He also took on the Badal family, leaving the crowd in splits. He focused on Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur, saying, “They know nothing about Punjab and its problems.” He also rebuked Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, whose home district is Gurdaspur.

Maan said he had spent two terms in the Lok Sabha and hence knew something about how things moved in Parliament. “I have a special password for getting things done which I will pass it to Sherry Kalsi when he gets elected,” he said.

Kalsi urged people to vote for his party as it had ushered in numerous developmental initiatives in the last two years. Raman Bahl put forth a list of demands which included the setting up of a medical college and hospital in or around the city.

Also present on the occasion was Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

