CM mulls setting up pharma city in state

Chandigarh, January 5
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Andhra Pradesh, today said, “There is a huge potential for growth of pharmaceutical companies in Punjab.”
He said such firms should come forward and invest in the state to propel economic growth. The CM also had a discussion with officials of the pharma city for setting up a similar venture in Punjab.
He said the pharma city could provide employment opportunities to youngsters. Mann said the AAP government would leave no stone unturned to set up the pharma city in the state.
