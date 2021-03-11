CM nod to aviation museum in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the setting up of a ‘Punjab Aviation Museum’ at the civil aerodrome in Patiala to showcase the journey of the state in the field of civil aviation. The decision was taken by the CM on a proposal given by the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council.

The CM said Punjab’s century-old history of operating in the civil aviation sector needs to be showcased for the knowledge and education of the coming generations. He said the museum must exhibit the history and artefacts of the aviation sector in the state.

The CM said besides actual replicas of aircrafts, photographs, maps, models, diagrams, clothing and equipment used by aviators could also be displayed at the museum. Mann further said the museum should also have sets of periodicals, technical manuals and personal archives, which were often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to specialists working on restoring an aircraft.

He directed the Public Works Department to execute the project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it was completed on time.