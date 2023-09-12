CM opens maiden tourism summit, vows to make Punjab ideal destination

Tribune News Service

SAS Nagar, September 11

Reiterating the firm commitment of the government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the state would be the most preferred global tourist destination.

Addressing a gathering during the inaugural function of the first Tourism Summit and Travel Mart at Amity University here, the Chief Minister said the promotion of tourism could act as a catalyst for opening new vistas of employment for the youth.

The Chief Minister said the government intended to take the tourism sector to a new zenith. He said Amritsar had a footfall of one lakh devotees daily and now the focus was to highlight the salient features of tourism in other parts of Punjab too. Mann said every village had an imprint of the martyrs who had laid down their lives for the sake of the country, which needed to be showcased.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said every inch of this sacred land had the footprints of the Gurus, saints, seers, martyrs and poets.

He said if the country was to be made number one, then Punjab must be made a front runner state. He said Punjab had the state-of-the-art infrastructure. Mann said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause aimed at the progress of the state.

Promoting legacy The step will also help in perpetuating the glorious legacy and history of the state among the coming generations. — Kapil Sharma, actor-comedian Southern outreach A delegation has visited the studio at Hyderabad which shows the commitment of the CM to promote tourism. — EV Rao, vice-president, Ramoji film city Land of artistes Punjab is the cradle of the entertainment industry as a number of filmmakers, actors and others were born here. — Bobby Bedi, eminent filmmaker

