CM Bhagwant Mann promises cancer hospital in singer Sidhu Moosewala's name

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 3

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today visited Sidhu Moosewala’s residence and assured the slain singer’s family his killers would soon be behind bars.

Got vital clues The police have got vital clues regarding the murder and soon we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

Cops block a road near Moosewala’s residence. Tribune photos

AAP’s Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Banawali said the family demanded a cancer hospital, a museum and sports stadium named after Sidhu Moosewala and the CM accepted all three demands.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister told the family the police had got vital clues and the perpetrators of the crime would be nabbed soon. Mann called Moosewala a multi-talented artiste and said his untimely death had dealt a major blow to the music industry and millions of fans across the globe, the statement read.

Mann said he accorded top priority to “Punjabiyat” and “Insaniyat” (humanity) and it was unfortunate some people were doing “siyasat” (politics) over the singer’s demise. “Doing politics over the tragic killing of a young singer was unwarranted and undesirable,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had already asked the DGP to expedite the investigation.

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s parents are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday. BJP leaders claimed during Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s recent visit to their residence, they had expressed desire to meet Shah to press their demand for probe by a central agency. They are reported to have been invited for a meeting by BJP leaders.

