Punjab CM reneged on MSP promise: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, April 25
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today lambasted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for reneging on the promise of providing MSP on 23 crops.
Bajwa said before the Assembly elections in the state, Mann and Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann had vowed to procure 23 crops at the MSP once AAP formed the government.
“After winning the Assembly elections, Mann committed to procuring moong crop at the MSP, but failed to keep his promise. Consequently, farmers were forced to sell their crop to private players at lower prices,” Bajwa said.
“The Kerala Government provides the MSP on fruit, vegetables and other crops. If Kerala can do this, why can’t Punjab,” Bajwa asked.
