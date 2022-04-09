CM reviews wheat purchase in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Khanna (Ludhiana), April 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday reviewed the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements at Khanna, the Asia’s largest grain market.

Increased demand of grain due to ukraine war Due to the Ukraine war, there will be increased demand of wheat globally, and this time, wheat is being purchased above MSP by private traders. Bhagwant Singh Mann, chief minister

He said all arrangements for the smooth purchase of wheat crop in the state had been put in place and all stakeholders, especially farmers, would not face any difficulty in the process. He claimed procurement in all mandis was going on seamlessly. Mann said instructions had already been issued to officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and head of all state procurement agencies to ensure timely payment of the procured stock, besides ensuring immediate lifting from the purchase centres.

In his presence, 50 quintal wheat of Rajwant Kaur was procured through a commission agent by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and online payment was made on the spot. The Chief Minister maintained there was a delay in the arrival of wheat in mandis and in some areas, even the produce was comparatively less. He assured every single grain of the farmers’ produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis, including 1,862 permanent and 400 temporary procurement centres, across the state.

He said this year, 135 lakh metric tonne wheat was expected to be procured in the state, of which around 97,000 MT was expected in the Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in Ludhiana district.

“Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there would be an increase in demand of wheat globally, and this time, wheat is being purchased above the government fixed minimum support price (MSP) by private traders,” Mann said, while clarifying after depositing tax in mandis, the private traders could procure wheat from all mandis of the state with ease. He said the payment was being transferred online to the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours of the purchase and he was personally monitoring the ongoing process.

Mann said the officials have been strictly directed to ensure that there should no problem in transportation, payment and availability of gunny bags. He said the “anna daata” (farmer) would be properly taken care of in the mandis and clear instructions have already been passed to the concerned officials in this regard.

The CM said his government would not let farmers face any problem in the mandis, adding adequate arrangements of water, lighting, seating and toilets had been made in all mandis. He said to keep the arrival of wheat from other states in check, strict action would be taken against officials or anyone found involved in corrupt practices.