Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targeted me, so I chose to fight from his turf Sangrur: Sukhpal Khaira

Sangrur, April 18

“I am the Congress candidate from Sangrur because Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted me and his government registered five cases against me in two years.”

This was stated by Sukhpal Khaira while addressing a gathering of Congress workers, organised by former Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla here today.

He also predicted that the results of the LS elections in Punjab would be 13-0 in favour of the Congress

The party had not formed any alliance with AAP in Punjab as the cadre was against the pact

Khaira also said he was not interested from Sangrur but later he chose to contest from the seat due to a challenge thrown by Mann, besides the party was also in favour of fielding him from the seat.

With regard to the denial of party ticket to Parminder Singh Dhindsa by the Shiromani Akali Dal, Khaira said SAD chief Sukhbir Badal was trying to politically murder Dhindsa. He claimed that as far as the ticket to Iqbal Singh Jhundan from Sangrur was concerned, SAD would get votes only in thousands.

Khaira also said the cadre of AAP was disappointed these days, besides the political graph of AAP was also coming down. He also predicted that the results of the LS elections in Punjab would be 13-0 in favour of the Congress. The party had not formed any alliance with AAP in Punjab as the cadre was against the tie-up.

Former Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said during the past two years, Congress workers had faced atrocities at the hands of the AAP government, so the people should send a person like Khaira to the Lok Sabha as he had the guts to fight against the government for the rights of the constituency as well as of Congress workers.

The leaders who were present included Sangrur district president Dalvir Singh Goldy, Barnala district president KS Dhillon and former Sangrur MLA Surinderpal Singh Sibia.

