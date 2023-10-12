CM tears into Opposition on SYL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to stop shedding crocodile tears on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Uses history to sharpen attack Former Union Minister Balram Jakhar (father of Sunil Jakhar) along with former CM Capt Amarinder Singh accompanied former PM Indira Gandhi to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the SYL at Kapuri. Former Haryana CM Chaudhary Devi Lal had hailed his Punjab counterpart Parkash Singh Badal for allowing the survey of this canal. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

Asking the leaders “not to forget the sins of their ancestors”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “It is a well-known fact that their ancestors had indulged in the unpardonable crime of constructing the Punjab section of Sutlej-Yamuna Link. For their vested interests, these leaders had agreed, planned and executed the construction of this canal”.

Will welcome debate in Abohar: State BJP Chief State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said he would not participate in the debate because he was not a theatre artiste

“I have not performed in any comedy show. In theatre, comedy shows take place. If CM Bhagwant Mann wants a debate, then he is welcome to Abohar,” said Jakhar

“Former Union Minister Balram Jakhar (father of Sunil Jakhar) along with former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh accompanied former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link at Kapuri. Former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal had hailed his Punjab counterpart Parkash Singh Badal for allowing the survey of this canal”, he said.

The Chief Minister said since his childhood, he had been assigned the duty of saving waters for the fields. The state had no water to spare with any other state and its waters would be preserved by all possible means.

Sources in the government said that if the opposition leaders shied away from attending the debate, the Chief Minister would alone address the people of the state on issues concerning Punjab.

