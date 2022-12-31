CM to return from Rajasthan today

Abohar, December 30
CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur today reached Jaisalmer after having brief halts at Suratgarh, Bikaner and Jodhpur.
The couple was received by Jaisalmer District Collector Tina Dabi. The CM is expected to return to Chandigarh by Saturday afternoon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...