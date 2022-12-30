CM violating oath of secrecy, alleges Bajwa

Chandigarh, December 29
Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa in a letter to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has alleged violation of the oath of secrecy by Punjab Chief Minister.
In the letter, Bajwa pointed out that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was trying to run the CM Bhagwant Mann government through remote control by appointing his men in a clandestine manner.
He cited news and videos clips showing presence of a non-appointee at almost every meeting being chaired by the Chief Secretary with the state intelligence chief as well as other top-brass of the administration.
“It constitutes violation of the oath of secrecy by officials. This renders them liable to be proceeded against for the breach of oath of secrecy. Even, the minister concerned cannot escape vicarious accountability for the unconstitutional conduct of his officials,” he said while adding that it was seriously trampling the sensitive decision-making ecosystem in the government.
