CMO shrugs off illegal mining charge by Sukhpal Khaira

Chandigarh, April 9
Adopting a zero tolerance policy against the illegal mining, the government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to curb this menace.
Reacting to the claims made by MLA Sukhpal Khaira, a spokesperson of the Chief Ministers Office said for the first time, a unified attempt had been made to check this crime. The Chief Minister had directed intelligence agencies to make sure that this menace was wiped out from the grassroot level. Subsequently, the state government had adopted a multi-pronged strategy with the district administration, police, intelligence agencies and local population pooling their efforts to combat any dubious efforts of illegal mining.
The result had been miraculous as the agencies had gathered substantial inputs regarding the illegal mining that had flexed muscles during the previous regimes. “The agencies have exposed the illegal nexus that was ruling the roost under open political patronage of the previous rulers”, said the spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister categorically asked the agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime were brought to book and action was initiated against them.
