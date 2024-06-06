CM’s credibility intact, will begin poll result assessment soon: Kang

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 5

A day after AAP candidate from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang registered a win over Congress veteran Vijay Inder Singla, the 45-year-old said the senior leadership of the party would assess the lacklustre show of AAP in Punjab. “The shortcomings, if any, in the working of ministers and area MLAs will be assessed soon by the CM,” he added.

Talking to mediapersons while meeting his supporters and well-wishers at his Sector 89 office today, Kang did not rule out tactical play by the three prominent candidates in the five-cornered contest which led to a cut in AAP’s winning margin.

He said,” We have information that SAD candidate Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra tried to transfer his votes to the Congress candidate in Chamkaur Sahib by instructing several sarpanches. Similarly in Kharar, Chandumajra tried to help BJP in Kharar. I do not know under what understanding it happened, but things will come out in the coming days. It is too early to say.”

The BJP and the Congress candidate remained unavailable for a comment.

The debutant attributed his success in the maiden attempt to the works done by AAP government in its two-year reign. “When I interacted with people it was clear that people had got jobs as promised by AAP. 90 per cent free electricity has helped farmers a lot. They say their generators are now rusting for two years. Canal water irrigation has changed the landscape of rural areas.”

On AAP’s lacklustre show in Punjab after leading 13-0 campaign, Kang admitted that it is a matter of introspection, though no worrying bells, and claimed that during the campaigning he felt that the credibility of CM Bhagwant Mann is up. “There may have been some communication gap between the leaders and the campaigners. There might be shortcomings in the working of ministers and MLAs which needs to be addressed soon. The Chief Minister’s credibility is intact, there may be a need to assess the situation down the order. The CM will begin the assessment in the coming days.”

On his priorities ahead of beginning his stint in the Lok Sabha, Kang said, “My focus will be on religious historical tourism circuit from Mohali to Khatkar Kalan and to put it on world map. I will raise Punjab’s voice in Parliament, be it financial aid, snatching away of its resources and federal structure. I will address the issues of people of my constituency and the state. Foremost, I will restore the credibility of a political leader from the area of Anandpur Sahib.”

Kang, the chief spokesperson of AAP Punjab, advocated that the next government should be of INDIA bloc in the country.

Shortcomings to be addressed There may have been some communication gap between the leaders and the campaigners. There might be shortcomings in the working of ministers and MLAs which needs to be addressed soon. The Chief Minister’s credibility is intact, there may be a need to assess the situation down the order. The CM will begin the assessment in the coming days. — Malwinder Kang, aap winner from Anandpur Sahib constituency

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Congress #Mohali #Vijay Inder Singla